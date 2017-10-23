Twin Cities Frugal Mom

Home TwinCitiesFrugalMom.com

Halloween Freebies & Deals 2017

By Leave a Comment

Looking for Halloween freebies and deals in the Twin Cities? Check out this round-up for freebies & deals at restaurants, stores and online, and check back for updates! Pre-Halloween Events & Freebies Free Trick-or-Treat Safety Supplies at AAA Minneapolis offices – Children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any […]

Discount Tickets for “Screamin’ Green Hauntoween” at Crayola Experience Mall of America October 7 – 31

By Leave a Comment

Halloween is arriving at the Crayola Experience Mall of America during the month of October with their Screamin’ Green Hauntoween celebration, and you can get DISCOUNT tickets through my special link (see below)! Screamin’ Green Hauntoween runs October 7 through October 31 and highlights include: A monsterrific show – The Super Secret World of Slime – highlighting the […]

Pumpkin Nights Twin Cities 2017 Discounts

By 20 Comments

After a smashing first year, Pumpkin Nights are back – bigger and better! And I have a NEW TICKET GIVEAWAY to share!!! Last year my family enjoyed Pumpkin Nights, which were at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a couple weeks in October. It was chilly but so fun to walk through this outdoor event, seeing […]

